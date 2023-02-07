O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $809.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.73. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,112,544. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.