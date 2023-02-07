Paragon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 170,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 67,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

JPM stock opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85. The stock has a market cap of $416.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

