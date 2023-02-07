Parker-Hannifin Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $19.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $19.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $19.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $348.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.26. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $352.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

