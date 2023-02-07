Parker-Hannifin Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $19.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $19.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $19.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $348.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.26. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $352.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.