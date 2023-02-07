Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

