PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Head to Head Analysis

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PAVmed and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed presently has a consensus target price of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 583.13%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Regenicin.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

PAVmed has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -1.8, suggesting that its share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PAVmed and Regenicin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $500,000.00 94.91 -$50.35 million ($0.98) -0.53 Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAVmed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -112.81% -70.55% Regenicin N/A N/A -9,379.47%

Summary

PAVmed beats Regenicin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which specializes in the development of regenerative cell therapies to restore the health of damaged tissues and organs. It intends to develop and commercialize a potentially lifesaving technology by the introduction of tissue-engineered skin substitutes to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds and a variety of plastic surgery procedures. The company was founded on September 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.

