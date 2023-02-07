PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

PFLT opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $501.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 1,266.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt for debt and buyout transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.