PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $69.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.45.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In other news, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,810.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,810.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,250 shares of company stock worth $6,082,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also

