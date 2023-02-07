Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,817 shares of company stock worth $7,079,710. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $259.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $266.63.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

