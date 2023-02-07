Perion Network (PERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Perion Network Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.
PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
