Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDAC. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 85,985 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $8,503,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 311,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 355,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 54,348 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

