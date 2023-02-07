Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 3,400 Shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.31% of OmniLit Acquisition worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 5.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 12.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 158,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the second quarter worth $228,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OLIT opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

