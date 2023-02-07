Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.31% of Venus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Venus Acquisition by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Venus Acquisition by 20.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 165,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Acquisition by 8.1% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Venus Acquisition Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of VENA stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

