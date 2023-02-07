Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 34,026 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SVF Investment by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 54.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVFA opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

