Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 213,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NPAB. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,886,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $3,485,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,992,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,051,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NPAB opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

