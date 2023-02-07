Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,010 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Executive Network Partnering worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 1,130.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 251,206 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 28.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 74,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Price Performance

NYSE:ENPC opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Executive Network Partnering Profile

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

