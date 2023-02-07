Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 82.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 583,862 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 111.1% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.