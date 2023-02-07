Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 223,465 Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 216,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 17.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Magnum Opus Acquisition Price Performance

OPA opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition ( NYSE:OPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.