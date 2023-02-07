Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 156,100 Shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,100 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Crescera Capital Acquisition worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CREC opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

