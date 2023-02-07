Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 167,199 Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,199 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.37% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOCN. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 6,298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,179 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,500,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOCN opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

