Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 263,600 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 359,098 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kernel Group by 267.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Kernel Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 562,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kernel Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRNL opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.35.
Kernel Group Company Profile
Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kernel Group (KRNL)
- Anhui Conch: Opportunity With Cement Solid Cash Flows
- Is Biotech Immunocore About To Make A 25% Price Move?
- Is Merck Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.