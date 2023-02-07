Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 263,600 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 359,098 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kernel Group by 267.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Kernel Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 562,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.