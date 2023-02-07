Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 94,179 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,179 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.44% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,678,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,560,000. RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 119.0% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 21.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 109,167 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALSA opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

