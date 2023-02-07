Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.21-$1.31 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $647.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

