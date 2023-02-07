Philip Morris International (PM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:PM opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.
