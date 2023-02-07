Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.