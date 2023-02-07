Populous 1-Day Volume Reaches $256,504.06 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Populous has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $256,504.06 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00441253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.52 or 0.29229384 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00422722 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.