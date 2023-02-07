Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.14. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
