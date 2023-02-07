Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.14. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.