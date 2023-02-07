Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

