Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Precision Drilling stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
