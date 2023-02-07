Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

