Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

