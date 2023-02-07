Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,964 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 141.81 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

