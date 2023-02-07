PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,488 shares of company stock worth $58,657,378 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

