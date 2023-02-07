PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.64.

PTCT stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $15,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $13,707,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

