PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $75.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,458,230,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.