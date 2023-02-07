Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Cut by Analyst

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

AVTR stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,205 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

