Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ball Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ball Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

NYSE BALL opened at $58.69 on Monday. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $281,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.