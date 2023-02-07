Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Gaming Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

NYSE BYD opened at $64.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,286 shares of company stock worth $25,892,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

