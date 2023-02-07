Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Berry Global Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.4 %

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of BERY opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,975.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Recommended Stories

