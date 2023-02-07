Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of HOG opened at $50.49 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

