Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.73 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

