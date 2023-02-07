Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ashland Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Trading Up 0.6 %

Ashland stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Ashland’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ashland by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 115.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

