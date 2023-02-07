Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Decreased by Analyst

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and’s current full-year earnings is $12.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $250.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average of $244.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.