Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.