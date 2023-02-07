Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Cut by Oppenheimer

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after purchasing an additional 858,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.