Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Meritage Homes in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $12.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $14.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

MTH opened at $110.34 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,544,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

