Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Lifted by KeyCorp

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Shares of META stock opened at $186.06 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $493.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,562. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,889,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,248,000. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

