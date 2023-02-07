Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Starbucks stock opened at $105.02 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

