Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Super Micro Computer, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,723. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

