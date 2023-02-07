Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Issued By Wedbush

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Digital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($4.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Shares of WDC opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -145.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 355,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 143.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 928,721 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 681,104 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

