Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Lowered by Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $741,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,803,004.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,250 shares of company stock worth $6,082,505. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

