Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,142 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $27,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 478,224 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 389,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

